UN Expert Warns Peru’s New APCI Law Amendments Threaten Civil Society Freedoms

A United Nations human rights expert has voiced grave concern over recent amendments to Peru's Law governing the Peruvian Agency for International Cooperation (APCI), warning that the new legislation risks undermining the rights of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society groups. The changes, approved by the government and publicly signed into law amid controversial rhetoric, have prompted fears of increased state control and repression of civic freedoms in the country.

Gina Romero, the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, expressed alarm at both the substance of the amendments and the tone of the event at which they were enacted. According to Romero, the modifications open the door to "undue interference" in how NGOs are structured and operate, potentially violating Peru's obligations under international human rights law.

“A Direct Threat to Civic Space”

Romero highlighted the potential consequences of the law in a formal communication sent to the Peruvian Government on June 10, 2024 (document OL PER 4/2024), co-signed by a group of UN experts. The letter warned that the changes to the APCI Law would have “serious implications” for the right to freedom of association and could place Peru at odds with its international commitments.

“The proposed amendments contain ambiguities that threaten the ability of organizations, especially those involved in human rights advocacy, to function effectively,” Romero said. “These restrictions could prevent them from engaging in national and international advocacy efforts and risk increasing impunity in the country.”

The new legal framework introduces tighter controls over NGOs’ access to national and international funding—an element that the UN considers integral to the right of association. It also imposes harsher sanctions and compliance requirements that, according to Romero, are both disproportionate and incompatible with Peru’s own constitutional guarantees.

Government Rhetoric Sparks Concern

The UN expert also criticized the context in which the law was approved, pointing to official statements that equated increased regulatory oversight with national security and transparency. Romero said the narrative adopted by the government wrongfully portrayed NGOs as threats to the nation's unity and well-being.

“It is deeply concerning that the approval of the amendments was accompanied by public messages suggesting that civil society organizations are promoting hatred, manipulating the public, or advancing ideological agendas that go against the national interest,” she stated.

Romero underscored that such rhetoric not only delegitimizes civil society but also fosters a hostile environment for activism and democratic participation. “Stigmatizing the work of NGOs undermines their legitimacy and fosters mistrust among the population, contributing to the shrinking of civic space—a trend we are seeing globally that often signals the rise of authoritarian governance.”

Repeated Attempts to Engage the Government

Romero’s concerns are not new. She raised the issue multiple times in 2024 and 2025 during official meetings with the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights. However, she noted that the government had failed to adequately address the risks highlighted in these discussions.

International human rights mechanisms have long maintained that any restrictions on civil society must be precise, proportionate, and pursue a legitimate aim in a transparent manner. The UN expert warned that the current amendments fall short of these standards, particularly due to their vague language and broad scope.

A Call for Reconsideration

Romero urged the Peruvian authorities to halt the implementation of the amendments and initiate a genuine dialogue with civil society groups. She called on lawmakers to revise the legislation to ensure it aligns with international norms and respects the essential role NGOs play in democratic governance.

“Governments must refrain from creating legal and political conditions that restrict the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, association, and expression,” Romero emphasized. “Associating NGOs with terrorism, money laundering, or other forms of criminality without basis erodes trust in democratic institutions and weakens the rule of law.”

She concluded by warning that Peru risks moving further away from democratic norms unless it reverses course and safeguards the space for civil society to thrive.