Supreme Court Stalls Venezuelan Deportations

The United States Supreme Court early on Saturday issued an order to temporarily halt the deportation of Venezuelan men in immigration custody. This action came after their attorneys argued that their clients faced imminent deportation without due judicial review, which the justices had previously mandated.

The directive, released in a brief and unsigned statement, specifies that "The Government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this Court." The move comes amid growing tensions between the judiciary and the Trump administration over immigration policies.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas voiced his dissent against the decision, highlighting divisions within the Court. This case poses major questions regarding President Donald Trump's adherence to Supreme Court limits, risking a significant confrontation between the executive and judicial branches that could escalate to a constitutional crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)