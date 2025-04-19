India Urges Caution: Rise in Online Fraud Targeting Char Dham Pilgrims

The surge in online booking frauds targeting Char Dham pilgrims has prompted a nationwide alert by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, operating under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Fraudsters are creating counterfeit websites and social media profiles to masquerade as legitimate service providers, preying on unsuspecting individuals. Tourists are duped into paying for services like helicopter bookings to Kedarnath and accommodations, realizing too late that they have been deceived when payments yield no confirmations or services.

The Ministry has urged the public to exercise caution by verifying the legitimacy of websites and reported fraudulent activities on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. A multi-pronged strategy, including scam signal exchange with tech companies and enhancement of reporting features, is being enforced to combat these deceits.

(With inputs from agencies.)