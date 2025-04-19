Left Menu

Shipbuilders Condemn U.S. Port Fees Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

China's shipbuilders criticize U.S. port fees targeting China-linked ships, a move by the Trump administration to boost U.S. shipbuilding. The measures, seen as retaliation in the ongoing trade disputes, are claimed to disrupt global shipping and harm U.S. consumers with increased costs and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:51 IST
Shipbuilders Condemn U.S. Port Fees Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In an intricate twist to the ongoing trade disputes between the United States and China, the Trump administration has introduced new port fees targeting ships linked to China. These measures, which aim to invigorate the United States' shipbuilding industry, have drawn sharp criticism from Chinese shipbuilders who labeled the decision as "short-sighted."

The levies are part of broader trade tensions that have escalated tariffs between the two economic powerhouses, with each side imposing tariffs exceeding 100% on mutual imports. The China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, reflecting intense displeasure, issued a forceful statement opposing the U.S. measures and predict potential global maritime disruptions and heightened inflation in the U.S. as a result.

Urging the international maritime community to stand against what it describes as discriminatory U.S. actions, the association expects robust countermeasures from Beijing. Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Commerce has pledged to protect Chinese interests, denouncing the U.S. actions as unilateral and market-distorting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025