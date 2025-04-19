Shipbuilders Condemn U.S. Port Fees Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

In an intricate twist to the ongoing trade disputes between the United States and China, the Trump administration has introduced new port fees targeting ships linked to China. These measures, which aim to invigorate the United States' shipbuilding industry, have drawn sharp criticism from Chinese shipbuilders who labeled the decision as "short-sighted."

The levies are part of broader trade tensions that have escalated tariffs between the two economic powerhouses, with each side imposing tariffs exceeding 100% on mutual imports. The China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, reflecting intense displeasure, issued a forceful statement opposing the U.S. measures and predict potential global maritime disruptions and heightened inflation in the U.S. as a result.

Urging the international maritime community to stand against what it describes as discriminatory U.S. actions, the association expects robust countermeasures from Beijing. Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Commerce has pledged to protect Chinese interests, denouncing the U.S. actions as unilateral and market-distorting.

(With inputs from agencies.)