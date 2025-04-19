Left Menu

Teen's Vandalism Spree Shocks Eastern Mumbai

A 16-year-old boy was detained for allegedly vandalizing a BEST bus and other vehicles in Mumbai's Bhandup area. The teenager, caught on video wielding a sword, damaged a bus, autorickshaw, and water tanker. The motive remains unknown. He had previous conflicts with the law.

A 16-year-old boy was detained following an alleged act of vandalism involving a BEST bus and several vehicles in Mumbai's eastern suburb on Saturday, according to police.

The incident occurred in Bhandup's Miniland Society Tank Road, with passengers reportedly on the bus during the rampage.

Social media footage showed the teenager using a sword to smash glass panels, targeting an autorickshaw and water tanker. His motive remains unclear. Officials confirmed this was his fourth legal infraction.

