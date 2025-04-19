Left Menu

Punjab Police Cracks Down on International Narco-Hawala Racket

Punjab Police has dismantled a narco-hawala racket, arresting five individuals and seizing over Rs 46 lakh. The operation was linked to US-based Joban Kaler and gangster Gopi Chougawan. Police are continuing investigations to uncover the entire network involved in drug money transfers via hawala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:10 IST
Punjab Police Cracks Down on International Narco-Hawala Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an intricate narco-hawala racket, resulting in the arrest of five people and the recovery of over Rs 46 lakh. The network was reportedly orchestrated by US-based drug smuggler Joban Kaler and notorious gangster Gopi Chougawan.

Key arrests include Satnam Singh, alias Sandhu, who was apprehended with one kilogram of heroin, and further led to the detainment of Rajanjot Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Anil Saini, according to Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. Subsequent investigations also brought Navjot Singh and Harmit Singh into police custody.

The investigation unveiled Saini's alleged use of a dry fruit business as a cover for a sophisticated hawala operation, transmitting drug funds across borders in exchange for heroin. Investigators are probing deeper to uncover the full spectrum of this illicit network, including all suppliers, dealers, and end-users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025