Villagers Clash with Faridabad Police in Dramatic Pursuit

Four Faridabad Police personnel were injured following an attack by villagers and relatives of an arrested vehicle theft suspect in Haryana's Nuh district. The incident occurred during the arrest of Salim alias Salli, as the police were ambushed near Aadarav Chowk. Investigations are underway to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:38 IST
An altercation in Haryana's Nuh district left four Faridabad Police officers injured on Friday after they were allegedly attacked by locals and kin of a suspect arrested in a vehicle theft case. The officers, who had detained Salim alias Salli in Jamalgarh village, were pursued and attacked en route to custody.

According to assistant sub-inspector Samsuddin's complaint, the police team was forced off the road near Aadarav Chowk by a group of about 20 individuals and a woman, who began hurling stones. The team's vehicle overturned during the encounter, injuring constables Vikrant, Nitin, head constable Yunis Khan, and sub-inspector Sunder.

Following the assault, the suspects tried to free Salim but fled when additional police reinforcement arrived. Punhana SHO Jasvir Singh has confirmed ongoing efforts to capture the offenders, with a case filed against 21 individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

