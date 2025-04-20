Deadly Dispute: Canine Conflict Leads to Fatal Stabbing
A 42-year-old man's death resulted from a fatal stabbing by a neighbor after an argument about the victim's dog entering the assailant's yard. The incident occurred despite several previous disputes. The alleged attacker, a 69-year-old man, remains in custody as inquest proceedings continue.
A tragic incident unfolded in Vellikulangara, where a 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed by his neighbor after a confrontation escalated over a dog's presence in the accused's yard, local police reported.
Police identified the victim as Shijo and the accused as Joseph, 69. The two neighbors frequently argued over Shijo's dog trespassing into Joseph's yard, leading to heightened tensions.
The conflict turned deadly on Saturday night when another argument erupted and culminated in violence. Joseph allegedly killed Shijo, and although he is currently in custody, formal arrest procedures await the completion of inquest proceedings, authorities stated.
