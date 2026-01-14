Left Menu

Red Fort Blast Case: Custody Extended, Conspiracy Deepens

A Delhi court extended the NIA custody for five accused in the Red Fort blast case, including three doctors and a maulvi, till January 16. The extension aims to confront accused with co-accused and unravel a larger conspiracy, linked to multiple regions including Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:35 IST
Red Fort Blast Case: Custody Extended, Conspiracy Deepens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has prolonged the NIA custody for five individuals linked to the Red Fort blast case until January 16. The accused include three doctors and a maulvi.

The court aims to confront the accused with other suspects, addressing contradictions and unearthing the larger conspiracy. This involves understanding knowledge pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and other areas.

NIA highlighted the use of code words and incriminating materials, asserting the need to trace communication flows and movements related to the incident, where a suicide bombing killed 15 people last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Infineon and NIELIT Forge Path for India's Semiconductor Future

Infineon and NIELIT Forge Path for India's Semiconductor Future

 India
2
France Halts British Far-Right Activists Over Migrant Threat

France Halts British Far-Right Activists Over Migrant Threat

 France
3
Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist

Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist

 India
4
Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks

Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026