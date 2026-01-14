Red Fort Blast Case: Custody Extended, Conspiracy Deepens
A Delhi court extended the NIA custody for five accused in the Red Fort blast case, including three doctors and a maulvi, till January 16. The extension aims to confront accused with co-accused and unravel a larger conspiracy, linked to multiple regions including Jammu and Kashmir.
A Delhi court has prolonged the NIA custody for five individuals linked to the Red Fort blast case until January 16. The accused include three doctors and a maulvi.
The court aims to confront the accused with other suspects, addressing contradictions and unearthing the larger conspiracy. This involves understanding knowledge pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and other areas.
NIA highlighted the use of code words and incriminating materials, asserting the need to trace communication flows and movements related to the incident, where a suicide bombing killed 15 people last year.
