Custody Battle Ends in Tragic Loss: Father Allegedly Kills Daughter

Amidst a custody dispute, a father has been accused of killing his eight-year-old daughter in the Wathoda area, according to local police. The shocking incident unfolded early Wednesday morning, adding another layer of tragedy to an already fraught family dynamic.

The minor, Dhanashree Shendre, lived with her father, Shekhar Shendre, 46, and her grandmother, Kusum Shendre, 71. Her parents, embroiled in a contentious tug-of-war over custody, lived separately. A police official stated that Shekhar was resistant to relinquishing custody of his daughter.

In the early hours, Shekhar allegedly stabbed Dhanashree. Her cries prompted a rush to the Wathoda police station by family members. Police took swift action, transporting her to Government Medical Hospital, where medical staff pronounced her dead. A murder case has been filed against Shekhar Shendre, with further investigation underway.

