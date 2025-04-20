Left Menu

Tragic Acid Attack in Tikri: Family Torn Apart by Suspicion

In Tikri village, a man allegedly attacked his wife and two daughters with acid due to suspicions of infidelity. The victims suffered serious injuries, while the perpetrator, an alcoholic, remains at large. The incident reveals underlying issues of trust and substance abuse within families.

  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Tikri village on Friday night when a man, driven by suspicion of infidelity, allegedly attacked his wife and two daughters using acid.

The victims, 39-year-old Ramguni and her daughters, Neha and Rachita, aged 16 and 23 respectively, suffered severe injuries in the attack. The local police department confirmed the horrifying event.

The accused, Ram Gopal, reportedly an alcoholic, had previously sold his farmland, leading his wife to relocate with their children. At the time of the attack, their son Ashu, who was staying with a friend, filed a complaint against his father. Authorities are currently engaged in a search for Ram Gopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

