Tragic Acid Attack in Tikri: Family Torn Apart by Suspicion

A tragic incident unfolded in Tikri village on Friday night when a man, driven by suspicion of infidelity, allegedly attacked his wife and two daughters using acid.

The victims, 39-year-old Ramguni and her daughters, Neha and Rachita, aged 16 and 23 respectively, suffered severe injuries in the attack. The local police department confirmed the horrifying event.

The accused, Ram Gopal, reportedly an alcoholic, had previously sold his farmland, leading his wife to relocate with their children. At the time of the attack, their son Ashu, who was staying with a friend, filed a complaint against his father. Authorities are currently engaged in a search for Ram Gopal.

