Delhi's Crime Surge: A Tale of Two Tactics

Delhi experienced a significant increase in drug-related offences and Excise Act violations in early 2025, driven by intensified police enforcement. While some crime categories saw a rise, the overall number of Indian Penal Code cases slightly decreased. Enhanced surveillance and operations have been key to this trend, according to police officials.

Updated: 20-04-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has witnessed a notable increase in drug-related offences and cases under the Excise Act in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, according to recent police data. The number of violations under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act more than doubled, stories revealed.

Authorities attribute the surge to proactive law enforcement and crackdown operations. The police have been actively targeting bootlegging and drug networks, utilizing surveillance tools and informant networks for optimal efficacy.

Despite the spike in these areas, the total cases under the Indian Penal Code have actually dropped. The intent behind intensified operations is clear: curb rampant illegal activity while ensuring better urban safety dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

