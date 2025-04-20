Congo Turmoil: Kabila's Party Suspended Amid Rebel Allegations

In a dramatic move, the Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended the political party of former President Joseph Kabila, amid accusations of supporting Rwandan-backed rebels in the country's eastern region. The government announced that Kabila's assets, along with those of other party leaders, would be seized due to acts amounting to high treason.

Joseph Kabila, who led the country from 2001 to 2019 and stepped down following violent protests, has expressed his desire to return to Congo to facilitate peace. Nonetheless, the interior ministry, late on Saturday, revealed the suspension of his party for allegedly aiding the M23 rebels.

Ferdinand Kambere, the secretary of Kabila's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy, condemned the suspension as a fundamental breach of Congo's constitution. Meanwhile, the mineral-rich eastern region continues to witness conflicts influenced by past genocides and competition for mineral control.

