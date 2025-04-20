Israeli Military Admits Failures in Gaza Incident

The Israeli military has admitted to several professional failures, breaches of orders, and incomplete reporting regarding the killing of 15 emergency workers in Gaza last month. This revelation was part of a review released on Sunday.

The tragic incident, which occurred on March 23, resulted in the deaths of paramedics and emergency responders. Their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave a week later by officials from the United Nations and Palestinian Red Crescent.

These findings have raised significant concerns regarding the conduct of the Israeli military during this operation, sparking calls for accountability and transparency in military engagements in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)