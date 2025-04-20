Left Menu

Ghaziabad Police Revamp: Respect for Complainants Takes Center Stage

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Ghaziabad, J Ravindra Gaur, has directed police personnel to treat complainants respectfully, ensure prompt FIR registration, and deliver copies to complainants' homes. Emphasizing accountability, Gaur warned SHOs about addressing issues like gambling and illegal activities in their jurisdictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:38 IST
The Ghaziabad Police have been given new directives under the leadership of Commissioner J Ravindra Gaur, who assumed office recently. Personnel are now required to treat complainants with respect, promptly register FIRs, and deliver copies directly to complainants' residences, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Gaur has made it clear in an official communication that any lapses in treating citizens with due respect and addressing their grievances swiftly will not be tolerated. This move is part of a broader strategy to rebuild public trust in the police force and improve service delivery.

Moreover, in his maiden meeting, Gaur warned Station House Officers that they will be held accountable for failing to curb illegal activities such as gambling and contraband sale, stressing the need for vigilant law enforcement in the district. This change comes after Gaur replaced Ajay Kumar Mishra as the police commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

