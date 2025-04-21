Saluting the Steel Frame: Celebrating Civil Services Day

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to civil servants on Civil Services Day, underscoring their crucial role in policymaking and the development of India. The day, marked annually on April 21, recalls the address given by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1947, during which he referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India'.

In a message shared on the platform X, Murmu expressed, 'Greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day! Your role in public service, your contribution to policy-making and implementation have impacted the well-being of citizens and the development of the country.' She urged civil servants to continue contributing to the nation's ambitious goals and set new standards in good governance.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers' Association also extended their greetings, emphasizing their dedication to Sardar Patel's vision of a strong nation driven by service. Their statement on X reiterated their commitment: 'On #CivilServicesDay, we rededicate ourselves to Sardar Patel's vision of a strong, service-driven nation. Guided by his ideals, we pledge to serve the nation with integrity, commitment, and pride.'

(With inputs from agencies.)