Pope Francis: A Revolutionary Papacy Facing Tradition's Wrath

Pope Francis reshaped the modern papacy with simplicity and inclusivity, becoming a target for conservatives favoring tradition. His legacy includes appointing progressive cardinals and promoting women, yet unresolved issues like sexual abuse scandals persist. Francis' papacy witnessed global social engagements and significant faith-based reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:37 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, elected in 2013, didn't just step into the shoes of his predecessors—he reshaped them entirely, steering the papacy toward simplicity and inclusivity.

He won admiration from many for these reforms but also faced significant resistance from conservatives yearning for a return to tradition, particularly in the U.S.

Controversies marred his tenure, notably around unresolved sexual abuse scandals and divisions over progressive policies, but his emphasis on humility and charity struck a global chord.

