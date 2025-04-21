Pope Francis: A Revolutionary Papacy Facing Tradition's Wrath

Pope Francis, elected in 2013, didn't just step into the shoes of his predecessors—he reshaped them entirely, steering the papacy toward simplicity and inclusivity.

He won admiration from many for these reforms but also faced significant resistance from conservatives yearning for a return to tradition, particularly in the U.S.

Controversies marred his tenure, notably around unresolved sexual abuse scandals and divisions over progressive policies, but his emphasis on humility and charity struck a global chord.

