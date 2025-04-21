Tragedy Strikes: Young Teacher Killed in Road Accident

A 30-year-old junior high school teacher tragically lost his life in a road accident on Monday morning in Gosaiganj, Uttar Pradesh, according to local police reports.

Identified as Saurabh Kumar, the teacher was struck by a speeding truck at the Itkauli crossing. Despite immediate police intervention and the truck being seized, Kumar was pronounced dead on arrival at the district hospital.

Saurabh Kumar, who lived in Sultanpur's Vinobapuri, had joined the school following his father's footsteps through a dependent employment scheme. His untimely death leaves a young widow and a grieving community.

