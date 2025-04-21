Left Menu

Courtroom Chaos: Retired Teacher's Outburst Lands Him in Jail

A retired government teacher was convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act for dishonour of cheque. Post-conviction, he erupted in anger, harassing the judge in court and threatening her. The court sentenced him to 1.10 years imprisonment and fined him Rs 6.65 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:23 IST
Courtroom Chaos: Retired Teacher's Outburst Lands Him in Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired government teacher, facing conviction for dishonour of cheque, erupted in a dramatic outburst in open court, targeting the judge with threats and profanities.

Convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, the teacher and his lawyer harassed the judge, with violent language and threats demanding acquittal, prompting the court to initiate contempt proceedings.

The court sentenced the teacher to 1.10 years imprisonment and fined him Rs 6.65 lakh, while referring the matter to higher authorities for further actions against his counsel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025