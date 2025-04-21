Courtroom Chaos: Retired Teacher's Outburst Lands Him in Jail

A retired government teacher, facing conviction for dishonour of cheque, erupted in a dramatic outburst in open court, targeting the judge with threats and profanities.

Convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, the teacher and his lawyer harassed the judge, with violent language and threats demanding acquittal, prompting the court to initiate contempt proceedings.

The court sentenced the teacher to 1.10 years imprisonment and fined him Rs 6.65 lakh, while referring the matter to higher authorities for further actions against his counsel.

(With inputs from agencies.)