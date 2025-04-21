Murder of Karni Sena President Sparks Tension in Jharkhand

The investigation into the murder of Vinay Kumar Singh, the Jharkhand unit president of Karni Sena, is underway with police examining all possible motives, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Singh was gunned down near a hotel in Baliguma while returning home on Sunday evening. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and phone records to identify the perpetrators.

The local forensic team collected evidence, yet no arrests have been made. The Karni Sena has warned of protests if the culprits aren't caught swiftly.

