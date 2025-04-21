Left Menu

Murder of Karni Sena President Sparks Tension in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand police are investigating the murder of Karni Sena state president Vinay Kumar Singh, who was fatally shot near a hotel on National Highway 33. The assailants are currently unidentified. A forensic team has collected samples, and the Karni Sena threatens agitation if justice isn't served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:53 IST
Vinay Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the murder of Vinay Kumar Singh, the Jharkhand unit president of Karni Sena, is underway with police examining all possible motives, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Singh was gunned down near a hotel in Baliguma while returning home on Sunday evening. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and phone records to identify the perpetrators.

The local forensic team collected evidence, yet no arrests have been made. The Karni Sena has warned of protests if the culprits aren't caught swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

