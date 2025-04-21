Supreme Court Rebukes Officer for Disobeying High Court Order
The Supreme Court cautioned public officials against considering themselves 'above the law' and criticized an officer for defying a high court order. The officer, a deputy collector, was sentenced to imprisonment for disobeying a directive. The Supreme Court has issued a lenient notice to the respondent.
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a stern warning to public officials who perceive themselves as 'above the law', while severely criticizing a deputy collector for defying a high court order. The officer, who was previously a tehsildar, was accused of forcibly removing hutments in Guntur district despite a court directive restraining such actions.
As the matter was presented in the apex court, the officer's counsel pleaded for mercy, fearing job loss if the officer was imprisoned for 48 hours. Justice Gavai posed poignant questions regarding the officer's actions and the impact on displaced families, highlighting their predicament as they too have children.
While acknowledging the audacity of the officer's disobedience, the Supreme Court opted for a lenient approach, issuing a notice pending returnable on May 5, and deciding to stay the high court's order until then. The bench emphasized that legal aid would be available to respondents through the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.
