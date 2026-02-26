Hong Kong Court Overturns Jimmy Lai's Fraud Conviction Amidst Continued Imprisonment

In a surprising legal decision, a Hong Kong court has overturned the fraud conviction and prison sentence of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The overturning, announced on Thursday, comes soon after Lai was sentenced to 20 years on separate national security charges. Judges Jeremy Poon, Anthea Pang, and Derek Pang stated the earlier court had erred.

The Court of Appeal has left Lai still imprisoned based on convictions for conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious material in a national security case. This case has sparked widespread international criticism, being part of a larger crackdown after mass protests in 2019. Although deemed a victory, this decision scarcely changes Lai's circumstances.

Sebastien Lai, Jimmy's son, emphasized his father's unchanged plight, imprisoned in solitary confinement. Parallel legal proceedings saw another activist's father sentenced for national security law breach. The Hong Kong Department of Justice may appeal, while global rights groups call for Lai's immediate release due to health concerns.

