Argentina's Peso Stabilizes Post-Reform Shock

In a surprising turn of events, Argentina's official peso strengthened to around 1,065 pesos per dollar on Monday. This rise comes after the currency fell sharply last week following the removal of capital controls and a shift to a broader trading band implemented by the libertarian government led by President Javier Milei.

The peso's recent decline resulted from the government's decision to scrap long-standing capital controls, replacing the 'crawling peg' system with a wider trading range. These reforms, championed by President Milei, are part of broader economic changes aimed at liberalizing Argentina's financial system.

Despite this initial volatility, government officials, including President Milei, have assured that the central bank will refrain from intervening in the foreign exchange market unless the peso dips below the 1,000 per dollar mark. This recent stabilization signals a positive initial response from the market to the reform measures.

