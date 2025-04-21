Conflict Over Maharashtra's Anti-Naxalism Bill Intensifies

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Monday urged the withdrawal of a proposed law targeting urban naxalism in Maharashtra. She claims it could be exploited by the government to stifle public dissent against injustice.

Gaikwad announced plans for a protest march in Mumbai, opposing the 'Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024,' expected to be introduced during the state legislature's monsoon session.

The bill, which aims to tackle naxalism, proposes to empower the government and police to combat unlawful activities, with all offenses under this Act marked as cognisable and non-bailable.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at the bill's re-introduction last December, asserted that the law seeks to eliminate urban Naxal dens without targeting dissenting voices.

However, Gaikwad contested the bill's necessity, citing existing laws that address naxalism.

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir and CPI's Prakash Reddy joined the press conference.

Gaikwad alleged the bill grants the government power to declare acts or institutions illegal, potentially imprisoning individuals for years and imposing hefty fines.

She asserted the bill violates constitutional rights, a stance echoed by Congress and ally parties.

