Scorpio Assault Near Dwarka: Bikers Attacked by Drunk Men

Four men in a black SUV have been charged for assaulting motorcycle riders on Dwarka expressway. The bikers, including Hardik Sharma, were attacked with a baseball bat, causing serious injuries. Captured by CCTV, the incident has led police to identify the accused, who are currently being sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:30 IST
Scorpio Assault Near Dwarka: Bikers Attacked by Drunk Men
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident reported near the Dwarka expressway, four men traveling in an SUV have been booked for allegedly attacking a group of bikers. The assault left one victim, Hardik Sharma, with serious injuries.

The event unfolded on Sunday as Sharma and his friends journeyed towards Pachgaon. The suspect SUV moved erratically alongside their luxury bikes, eventually blocking their path. These men, allegedly intoxicated, emerged from their vehicle, launching into a violent attack.

Eyewitnesses managed to record footage of the altercation. Sharma claims they attempted to hit his friends and used a steel baseball bat on him, an attack thwarted only by his helmet. The assailants fled when bystanders gathered. Police investigations are ongoing, with the suspects identified from CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

