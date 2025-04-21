Scorpio Assault Near Dwarka: Bikers Attacked by Drunk Men

In a shocking incident reported near the Dwarka expressway, four men traveling in an SUV have been booked for allegedly attacking a group of bikers. The assault left one victim, Hardik Sharma, with serious injuries.

The event unfolded on Sunday as Sharma and his friends journeyed towards Pachgaon. The suspect SUV moved erratically alongside their luxury bikes, eventually blocking their path. These men, allegedly intoxicated, emerged from their vehicle, launching into a violent attack.

Eyewitnesses managed to record footage of the altercation. Sharma claims they attempted to hit his friends and used a steel baseball bat on him, an attack thwarted only by his helmet. The assailants fled when bystanders gathered. Police investigations are ongoing, with the suspects identified from CCTV footage.

