Three Arrested Following Air Gunfire at Jammu Wedding

Three individuals were apprehended on Monday by Jammu police for allegedly firing guns into the air during a wedding celebration. The incident reportedly created panic among the attendees and was later brought to the police's attention via social media footage.

The wedding, held in the Gharota area on Sunday night, took a chaotic turn when the accused individuals reportedly discharged rounds from a pistol and a revolver. The authorities have since seized the recovered firearms.

Identified as Mohan Singh, Santokh Singh, and Bahadur Singh, the accused were swiftly apprehended. Jammu police have issued a stern warning against celebratory firing, emphasizing that such actions pose a threat to public safety and will incur strict penalties.

