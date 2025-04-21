Pune Porsche Crash Scandal: Doctors' Licenses Suspended Amid Evidence Tampering Allegations

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has suspended the licenses of two doctors linked to the infamous Porsche car crash involving a teenage driver in Pune. The council accused Dr. Ajay Taware and Dr. Shrihari Halnor of tampering with evidence in this controversial case.

The accusations allege that the doctors, who were employed at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital, manipulated blood samples belonging to the underage driver involved in the crash. The crash, which occurred nearly a year ago, tragically claimed the lives of two software professionals.

The MMC took a proactive approach, taking suo motu action and sought explanations from the implicated doctors. However, due to their judicial custody status, personal hearings could not proceed, leading to the suspension of their medical licenses pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)