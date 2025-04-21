Left Menu

Pune Porsche Crash Scandal: Doctors' Licenses Suspended Amid Evidence Tampering Allegations

The Maharashtra Medical Council has suspended the licenses of two doctors for allegedly tampering with evidence in the investigation of a Porsche car crash in Pune that killed two. The doctors allegedly swapped the blood samples of the underage driver with his mother's to conceal alcohol presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:43 IST
In a significant development, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has suspended the licenses of two doctors linked to the infamous Porsche car crash involving a teenage driver in Pune. The council accused Dr. Ajay Taware and Dr. Shrihari Halnor of tampering with evidence in this controversial case.

The accusations allege that the doctors, who were employed at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital, manipulated blood samples belonging to the underage driver involved in the crash. The crash, which occurred nearly a year ago, tragically claimed the lives of two software professionals.

The MMC took a proactive approach, taking suo motu action and sought explanations from the implicated doctors. However, due to their judicial custody status, personal hearings could not proceed, leading to the suspension of their medical licenses pending further investigation.

