Disorderly Scene at Iconic Trump Tower

Authorities took a 30-year-old individual into custody at Trump Tower for causing a disturbance on an elevated surface. The New York City Police Department responded at approximately 4:30 PM to the landmark, which is home to a penthouse owned by President Donald Trump, along with private residences, eateries, shops, and a popular public atrium.

Independent journalists recorded footage of a security-led evacuation of the atrium, followed by police officers emerging from the building. Officers were equipped with helmets and safety harnesses akin to those used by specialized emergency responders for high-altitude rescues.

The New York Police Department's emergency service unit safely apprehended the individual without incident. Investigations are ongoing, and it remains unclear what charges the individual may face. Trump Tower has historically been a site of protests and various public incidents, including a 2016 attempt by an individual to scale the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)