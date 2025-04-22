Road Blockade Chaos: Tragic Accident Sparks Unrest
A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district led to unrest as villagers blocked roads after a woman's death. Police are investigating the incident involving a policeman allegedly causing the accident, while 60 people face charges for disrupting law and order.
- Country:
- India
A road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district turned into a scene of chaos, as villagers and relatives of a deceased woman blocked traffic to protest her sudden death, police reported on Tuesday.
The accident occurred during routine police checks in the Nigohi area on Sunday night. According to SP Rajesh Dwivedi, 34-year-old Amarawati fell from a motorcycle after a policeman struck it with a stick, resulting in her being fatally run over by a truck.
In the aftermath, a significant crowd obstructed the Nigohi road, leading to several hours of traffic disruption and confrontation with local police. Authorities have filed an FIR against 60 individuals for rioting and obstructing public officials. Efforts are ongoing to identify all involved, leveraging CCTV and mobile footage, to maintain law and order, Dwivedi confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Family Feud Ends in Double Tragedy in Shahjahanpur
Political Tensions Escalate: Car Vandalism Sparks Uproar in Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur Health Department: Uncovering a Rs 100 Crore Scam
Tragedy in Shahjahanpur: Financial Stress Leads to Self-Inflicted Tragedy
Shock in Shahjahanpur: 8-Year-Old's Tragic Demise