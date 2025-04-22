Road Blockade Chaos: Tragic Accident Sparks Unrest

A road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district turned into a scene of chaos, as villagers and relatives of a deceased woman blocked traffic to protest her sudden death, police reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred during routine police checks in the Nigohi area on Sunday night. According to SP Rajesh Dwivedi, 34-year-old Amarawati fell from a motorcycle after a policeman struck it with a stick, resulting in her being fatally run over by a truck.

In the aftermath, a significant crowd obstructed the Nigohi road, leading to several hours of traffic disruption and confrontation with local police. Authorities have filed an FIR against 60 individuals for rioting and obstructing public officials. Efforts are ongoing to identify all involved, leveraging CCTV and mobile footage, to maintain law and order, Dwivedi confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)