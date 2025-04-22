Left Menu

Road Blockade Chaos: Tragic Accident Sparks Unrest

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district led to unrest as villagers blocked roads after a woman's death. Police are investigating the incident involving a policeman allegedly causing the accident, while 60 people face charges for disrupting law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:27 IST
Road Blockade Chaos: Tragic Accident Sparks Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district turned into a scene of chaos, as villagers and relatives of a deceased woman blocked traffic to protest her sudden death, police reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred during routine police checks in the Nigohi area on Sunday night. According to SP Rajesh Dwivedi, 34-year-old Amarawati fell from a motorcycle after a policeman struck it with a stick, resulting in her being fatally run over by a truck.

In the aftermath, a significant crowd obstructed the Nigohi road, leading to several hours of traffic disruption and confrontation with local police. Authorities have filed an FIR against 60 individuals for rioting and obstructing public officials. Efforts are ongoing to identify all involved, leveraging CCTV and mobile footage, to maintain law and order, Dwivedi confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025