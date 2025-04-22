Clash at Amrapali Leisure Valley: Residents and Guards Face Off
Two residents of Greater Noida were arrested after a brawl with security guards at Amrapali Leisure Valley. The altercation stemmed from a vehicle entry dispute. Video footage shows the residents and guards arguing before escalating into a physical fight. Police arrested the residents following a complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A heated brawl erupted at Amrapali Leisure Valley in Greater Noida, leading to the arrest of two residents. The conflict began when security guards denied car entry due to a missing society sticker.
Video footage, now viral, captures the fiery exchange that escalated as guards clashed with residents, utilizing wooden sticks during the altercation.
Following the incident, police apprehended the residents after receiving a complaint from the guards, confirmed Bishrakh Police Station Incharge Manoj Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bollywood Brawl Redux: Court Issues Fresh Warrant for Malaika Arora
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Mumbai court re-issues bailable warrant against Malaika Arora, who is a witness in the case.
Gym Brawl Escalates: BJP MLA's Sons Assaulted
Punjab to Deploy Security Guards at State-run Hospitals for Enhanced Safety