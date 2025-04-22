Clash at Amrapali Leisure Valley: Residents and Guards Face Off

A heated brawl erupted at Amrapali Leisure Valley in Greater Noida, leading to the arrest of two residents. The conflict began when security guards denied car entry due to a missing society sticker.

Video footage, now viral, captures the fiery exchange that escalated as guards clashed with residents, utilizing wooden sticks during the altercation.

Following the incident, police apprehended the residents after receiving a complaint from the guards, confirmed Bishrakh Police Station Incharge Manoj Singh.

