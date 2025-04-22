Kerala's Legislative Stand-Off: Governor's Delay in Bill Assent Faces Supreme Test

The Supreme Court will soon examine a plea from the Kerala government regarding delays by its Governor in approving state assembly bills. The review will determine if issues raised by Kerala were addressed in a recent Tamil Nadu case judgment.

A bench, comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, is scheduled to hear Kerala's pleas against the Governor's actions on May 6. Senior advocate K K Venugopal argued that Kerala's issues align with the Tamil Nadu judgment, which set timelines for bill approvals, though opposing counsel disagrees.

The case spotlights constitutional ambiguities around the Governor's power to withhold bill assent. It underscores tensions between center and state governance and the impact on legislative operations. The court's decision could redefine these intricate dynamics for Kerala and potentially other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)