Kerala's Legislative Stand-Off: Governor's Delay in Bill Assent Faces Supreme Test

The Supreme Court is set to review a plea by Kerala challenging its Governor's delay in approving state assembly bills. This action follows a previous ruling in favor of Tamil Nadu, establishing a timeline for bill approvals. The upcoming hearing will determine if similar directions apply to Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:31 IST
Kerala's Legislative Stand-Off: Governor's Delay in Bill Assent Faces Supreme Test
The Supreme Court will soon examine a plea from the Kerala government regarding delays by its Governor in approving state assembly bills. The review will determine if issues raised by Kerala were addressed in a recent Tamil Nadu case judgment.

A bench, comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, is scheduled to hear Kerala's pleas against the Governor's actions on May 6. Senior advocate K K Venugopal argued that Kerala's issues align with the Tamil Nadu judgment, which set timelines for bill approvals, though opposing counsel disagrees.

The case spotlights constitutional ambiguities around the Governor's power to withhold bill assent. It underscores tensions between center and state governance and the impact on legislative operations. The court's decision could redefine these intricate dynamics for Kerala and potentially other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

