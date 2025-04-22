Easter Road Safety Campaign Sees Major Drop in Fatalities Nationwide

In a positive turn for South Africa’s road safety efforts, early reports from the 2025 Easter Season Road Safety Arrive Alive campaign suggest a significant reduction in traffic-related fatalities and crashes across the country, with only Mpumalanga showing a slight increase. These provisional findings were shared by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy during a media briefing in Kranskop, Limpopo on Sunday, 20 April 2025.

Early Indicators Reflect Improved Road Safety

Minister Creecy expressed cautious optimism while revealing early campaign results, noting that comprehensive statistics are still undergoing verification and quality assurance. Nonetheless, the preliminary data underscores the success of this year’s intensified road safety drive.

Since the campaign’s launch on 20 March 2025, traffic authorities have stopped over 782,000 vehicles across various provinces. Law enforcement issued 116,000 traffic fines, while 3,500 drivers were arrested for a range of violations, including driving under the influence, reckless driving, and operating unlicensed vehicles. In a strong stance against pedestrian endangerment, 89 pedestrians were also arrested for illegally walking on highways—an act that poses grave danger to both themselves and motorists.

Additionally, 2,200 vehicles deemed unroadworthy were taken off the roads to prevent potential accidents.

Zero Tolerance for Corruption and Unsafe Behavior

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) also reported notable enforcement efforts in Limpopo, where three motorists were arrested for attempting to bribe traffic officers over the past weekend. The RTMC praised the officers involved for upholding the law and reiterated that road safety is non-negotiable.

“Officers are intensifying drunk-driving operations, particularly over weekends when such violations tend to spike,” the RTMC said in a statement. It also highlighted that such targeted interventions are key to reducing the persistent risks that alcohol-impaired driving poses during the holiday season.

Minister Praises Public Cooperation and Law Enforcement

Minister Creecy attributed much of the campaign’s early success to the public's positive response and the unwavering commitment of traffic enforcement officers.

“We want to commend our traffic law enforcement officials for their dedication and professionalism. The results we are seeing show that their hard work is making a tangible difference. We are confident that our actions are saving lives on our roads,” said Creecy.

The Minister also issued a stern warning about pedestrian violations, stating, “We will not tolerate people walking on highways. It endangers their lives and those of drivers.”

Campaign Focus: Personal Responsibility

Running under the banner “It Begins with Me”, the 2025 Easter Road Safety campaign aims to emphasize individual responsibility as the cornerstone of road safety. It promotes safer driving behavior, pedestrian vigilance, and stricter adherence to traffic laws during the high-traffic Easter season. The campaign, launched on 20 March, is set to continue until 2 May 2025.

This period typically sees a sharp increase in travel and, historically, in road accidents. By combining integrated law enforcement, education campaigns, and public accountability, authorities hope to set a new benchmark for holiday road safety.

A Promising Step Forward

Although final statistics are still being collated, early trends are promising. They suggest that the intensified efforts from the Department of Transport and related agencies, combined with stronger public awareness, may be setting the stage for sustained improvements in South Africa's road safety landscape.

As the campaign continues, authorities remain committed to maintaining high levels of visibility and enforcement through the remainder of the holiday period. With the right balance of enforcement and community cooperation, South Africa is inching closer to the vision of safer roads for all.