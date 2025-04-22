VP Dhankhar Defends Remarks Amid Judiciary-Criticism Debate

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has defended his controversial remarks about a recent Supreme Court order, stating that every word spoken by a constitutional functionary is guided by supreme national interest. Speaking at a Delhi University event, Dhankhar urged for efforts to counteract attempts by forces working against the integrity of national institutions.

Amidst rising debates, Dhankhar asserted the primacy of Parliament, claiming that there is no constitutional authority above it. He emphasized the Constitution's democratic foundation, maintained by elected representatives, and reiterated that it is in the ultimate respect of the citizens, the true masters of democracy.

Tensions have flared after the top court suggested a timeline for the president to review bills. Dhankhar argued against the judiciary's perceived overreach into legislative and executive territories, citing concerns over the court's encroachment into areas reserved for parliamentary functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)