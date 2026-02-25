Supreme Court Raises Alarm Over Textbook's Judiciary Corruption Claims

The Supreme Court voiced significant concern on Wednesday regarding a Class 8 NCERT textbook that discusses corruption within the judiciary, calling it a matter of 'grave concern.' Senior advocate Kapil Sibal highlighted the issue, prompting Chief Justice Surya Kant to assure actions will be taken.

Chief Justice Kant, addressing the situation, vowed not to let the institution's integrity be defamed, asserting that appropriate legal measures will follow. Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that the textbook's content appears to challenge the basic constitutional framework.

Justice Kant reaffirmed that the Supreme Court will handle the matter sincerely, especially given the extensive challenges, such as judicial corruption and case backlogs highlighted in the textbook. The judiciary is facing scrutiny over these pressing issues.