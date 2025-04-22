Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Swift Action on Accident Victim Compensation Delays

The Supreme Court expressed concern over delayed compensations to road accident victims despite tribunal orders. Directives include submitting detailed personal and financial information when filing claims. A dashboard and massive outreach are proposed to trace unclaimed compensations. State authorities must assist and report compliance within four months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:17 IST
Supreme Court Orders Swift Action on Accident Victim Compensation Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move addressing the plight of road accident victims, the Supreme Court on Tuesday highlighted the troubling issue of delayed compensations despite clear orders from Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACTs).

The bench, consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, issued several directives emphasizing the need for comprehensive documentation when filing claims under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. This includes providing precise personal and financial information such as Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details.

With large sums remaining unclaimed in tribunal and labor court deposits, the court stressed the creation of a dashboard to track compensations and demanded active participation from state governments to trace entitled claimants, with compliance reporting required within four months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025