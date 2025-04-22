Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has unleashed a formidable critique against NDA components, accusing them of betraying Muslims by supporting the Waqf Amendment Act. During the Save Waqf conference, held in Talkatora Stadium, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the law as a tool for 'land grabbers.'

Leaders such as AIMPLB President Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and MP Manoj Jha emphasized the call to repeal the controversial amendment, labeling it unconstitutional. The event saw intense opposition, with speakers urging the coalition government to reverse the legislation or face widespread dissent.

The Supreme Court is seeking the government's stance on the law. The ongoing debates highlight deep divisions surrounding the amendment, with Supreme Court interventions delaying some act provisions, intensifying the demand for its full repeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)