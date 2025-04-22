Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act

The AIMPLB criticized NDA partners for supporting the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a betrayal of Muslims. AIMIM leader Owaisi opposed the legislation, labeling it a 'land grab.' At the Save Waqf conference, calls were made to repeal the law, considered unconstitutional and an attack on Muslim interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:42 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has unleashed a formidable critique against NDA components, accusing them of betraying Muslims by supporting the Waqf Amendment Act. During the Save Waqf conference, held in Talkatora Stadium, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the law as a tool for 'land grabbers.'

Leaders such as AIMPLB President Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and MP Manoj Jha emphasized the call to repeal the controversial amendment, labeling it unconstitutional. The event saw intense opposition, with speakers urging the coalition government to reverse the legislation or face widespread dissent.

The Supreme Court is seeking the government's stance on the law. The ongoing debates highlight deep divisions surrounding the amendment, with Supreme Court interventions delaying some act provisions, intensifying the demand for its full repeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025