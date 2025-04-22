Delhi High Court to Rule on CLAT UG-2025 Error Petitions

The Delhi High Court is poised to deliver its judgment on Wednesday concerning a series of petitions challenging the accuracy of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG-2025 questionnaire.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela will announce the decision on April 23 at 2:30 pm, according to an official court schedule.

In previous hearings, the court listened to representations from both the aspirant petitioners and the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs), focusing on contentious exam questions. The matter was reserved for judgment on April 9 after closing arguments.

(With inputs from agencies.)