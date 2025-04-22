Delhi High Court to Rule on CLAT UG-2025 Error Petitions
The Delhi High Court is set to announce its decision on petitions alleging errors in the CLAT UG-2025 questionnaire. The court had previously heard arguments on issues raised by aspirants and the Consortium of National Law Universities. The verdict is anticipated amidst urgency from students awaiting results.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court is poised to deliver its judgment on Wednesday concerning a series of petitions challenging the accuracy of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG-2025 questionnaire.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela will announce the decision on April 23 at 2:30 pm, according to an official court schedule.
In previous hearings, the court listened to representations from both the aspirant petitioners and the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs), focusing on contentious exam questions. The matter was reserved for judgment on April 9 after closing arguments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pleas against Waqf law: CJI Sanjiv Khanna assures senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, others that he will take decision on listing of petitions.
Opposition INDIA bloc says Section 43 (3) of DPDP Act weakens RTI Act, petitions govt for its repeal.
(Eds: Correcting section) Opposition INDIA bloc says Section 44 (3) of DPDP Act weakens RTI Act, petitions govt for its repeal.
Supreme Court Faces Wave of Petitions Against Controversial Waqf Act Amendments
Delhi High Court Reserves Order on CLAT 2025 Petitions