Delhi High Court to Rule on CLAT UG-2025 Error Petitions

The Delhi High Court is set to announce its decision on petitions alleging errors in the CLAT UG-2025 questionnaire. The court had previously heard arguments on issues raised by aspirants and the Consortium of National Law Universities. The verdict is anticipated amidst urgency from students awaiting results.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:02 IST
The Delhi High Court is poised to deliver its judgment on Wednesday concerning a series of petitions challenging the accuracy of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG-2025 questionnaire.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela will announce the decision on April 23 at 2:30 pm, according to an official court schedule.

In previous hearings, the court listened to representations from both the aspirant petitioners and the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs), focusing on contentious exam questions. The matter was reserved for judgment on April 9 after closing arguments.

