Jammu Erupts in Protest: Demands Action Against Pahalgam Attackers

Following the deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, protests erupted in Jammu city, demanding a crackdown on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, the deadliest since 2019's Pulwama strike, saw gunmen open fire on a popular meadow in Pahalgam, targeting tourists.

Among the deceased were two foreigners and two locals. The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, led by its president Rakesh Kumar, organized a protest, condemning the attack as a 'targeted killing of Hindus' and insisting it was meant to instill fear among Hindu pilgrims ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held its protest in Jammu's Muthi area, demanding severe action against the perpetrators. Demonstrations also took place in the Doda district, all voicing strong opposition to Pakistan's involvement and calling for decisive measures to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)