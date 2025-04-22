Left Menu

Jammu Erupts in Protest: Demands Action Against Pahalgam Attackers

Anti-Pakistan protests surged in Jammu following a tragic attack in Pahalgam where 26 tourists were killed. Demonstrators demand an operation to eliminate terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Rakesh Kumar, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal marched, condemning the targeted attack on Hindu pilgrims and urging immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:57 IST
Jammu Erupts in Protest: Demands Action Against Pahalgam Attackers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following the deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, protests erupted in Jammu city, demanding a crackdown on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, the deadliest since 2019's Pulwama strike, saw gunmen open fire on a popular meadow in Pahalgam, targeting tourists.

Among the deceased were two foreigners and two locals. The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, led by its president Rakesh Kumar, organized a protest, condemning the attack as a 'targeted killing of Hindus' and insisting it was meant to instill fear among Hindu pilgrims ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held its protest in Jammu's Muthi area, demanding severe action against the perpetrators. Demonstrations also took place in the Doda district, all voicing strong opposition to Pakistan's involvement and calling for decisive measures to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025