Advocate's Conduct Sparks Controversy Over Courtroom Decorum

A Delhi court has raised concerns over a lawyer's conduct during legal proceedings, sending the issue to the Delhi High Court and the Bar Council of Delhi for review. The incident involved advocate Anil Kumar Goswami, who is accused of making unwarranted remarks that allegedly scandalized the courtroom environment.

In an order dated April 7, Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala documented the incident. Goswami appeared as a proxy for the main counsel of two accused but reportedly couldn't conduct cross-examination due to the primary advocate's absence. When questioned, Goswami allegedly retorted inappropriately, prompting the judge to question his professionalism.

The court's records suggested Goswami was not authorized to represent the accused, despite marking his presence as counsel on multiple occasions. Judge Pramachala described Goswami's actions as both 'shocking' and 'questionable,' leading to the referral for further assessment concerning standard legal protocols and potential attempts to scandalize court proceedings.

