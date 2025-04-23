Uttarakhand High Court Halts Traffic Over Demolition Dispute of Historic Dargah
The Uttarakhand High Court intervened in the demolition case of a historic dargah on a national highway. The court halted traffic and required the petitioner to provide details of individuals transporting the dargah's soil. The compensation for demolished land was reportedly given in accordance with the law.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand High Court has suspended vehicle movement at a site on the National Highway in Udham Singh Nagar, amid legal proceedings over the demolition of a historic 'mazaar'.
The destruction of the 'mazaar' of Syed Masoom Shah Mian and Sajjad Mian, executed by bulldozer, has sparked a plea in court by the petitioner, Waqf Allah Tala, citing the loss of the religious site.
Officials, including the District Magistrate, clarified that the land was not Waqf property and asserted that due process had been followed, including notice issuance and compensation in line with legal statutes. Further hearings and detailed affidavit submissions are scheduled shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Religious Flag Sparks Controversy at Prayagraj Dargah
Rising CEO Compensation in India: A Detailed Overview
Unseasonal Rains in Palghar & Thane: MPs Demand Compensation for Affected Farmers
Tribunal Demands Action in Paint Factory Fire Compensation Case
Land Compensation Boosts Momentum for Arunachal's Hydro Power Ambitions