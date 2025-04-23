Terror in Pahalgam: A Call for Justice and Accountability

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has engaged with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Congress' J&K unit president Tariq Karra regarding the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Gandhi, currently on a US visit, emphasized the need for justice for the victims' families and urged for full support.

In light of the attack, Congress has strongly criticized the government's response, urging it to take accountability rather than making 'hollow claims' about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. The party called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation and demanded effective action against terrorism.

The attack, deemed a significant strike against civilians in recent years by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, targeted a tourist hub, resulting in casualties, including foreign tourists. Gandhi condemned the attack, offering condolences to bereaved families and urging the government to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)