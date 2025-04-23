Left Menu

Terror in Pahalgam: A Call for Justice and Accountability

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi discusses the Pahalgam terror attack with key officials, emphasizing justice for the victims. The Congress party demands government accountability and an all-party meeting. The devastating attack, targeting a tourist spot, resulted in 26 casualties, calling for a united stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:06 IST
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has engaged with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Congress' J&K unit president Tariq Karra regarding the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Gandhi, currently on a US visit, emphasized the need for justice for the victims' families and urged for full support.

In light of the attack, Congress has strongly criticized the government's response, urging it to take accountability rather than making 'hollow claims' about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. The party called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation and demanded effective action against terrorism.

The attack, deemed a significant strike against civilians in recent years by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, targeted a tourist hub, resulting in casualties, including foreign tourists. Gandhi condemned the attack, offering condolences to bereaved families and urging the government to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

