Colombian Government Seeks Economic Emergency Measures

Colombia's government plans to issue an economic emergency decree to raise approximately 16 trillion pesos ($4.13 billion) for the 2026 budget. This follows Congress's rejection of a 16.3 trillion-peso tax reform bill, reflecting ongoing legislative challenges amid a worsening fiscal situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:47 IST
  • Colombia

The Colombian government is gearing up to announce an economic emergency decree this Friday, aimed at generating around 16 trillion pesos (equivalent to $4.13 billion USD). Finance Minister German Avila revealed the move, which seeks to address specific financial needs for the 2026 budget.

This decision comes on the heels of a significant setback in early December when Congress dismissed a proposed 16.3 trillion-peso tax reform bill. The reform was a key component of the government's strategy to fund next year's budget.

The rejection signifies ongoing legislative challenges in Colombia, as the country grapples with a deteriorating fiscal situation. The proposed decree underscores the urgency of addressing these financial constraints through alternative economic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

