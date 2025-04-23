Infiltration Thwarted: Indian Army Foils LoC Bid

The Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday. According to a statement by the Chinar Corps, around 2-3 unidentified terrorists attempted to infiltrate near the general area of Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla.

The alert troops stationed along the LoC quickly challenged the infiltrators, resulting in an exchange of fire, which has led to an ongoing operation. The quick response by the Army highlights their preparedness and alertness in safeguarding the region.

This thwarted infiltration comes shortly after a deadly terror attack took place in Anantnag's Pahalgam, where at least 26 people, mainly tourists, lost their lives. The incident underscores the persistent threat of terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)