Heightened Security Measures in Delhi Following Pahalgam Attack

Security in India's capital has been escalated following a horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials confirmed. The attack resulted in the loss of 26 lives, predominantly tourists, marking it as the deadliest strike since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

As a result, Delhi Police have bolstered security across the city, with heightened focus on tourist hotspots and border checkpoints. This includes intensified checking and surveillance as a preventive measure.

The alert has been issued amidst the visit of US Vice President J D Vance, further justifying the heightened security protocols in place in Delhi and other cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)