PM Luxon to Attend Pope Francis's Funeral After Anzac Day Tribute

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has confirmed his attendance at the state funeral of Pope Francis, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. This solemn duty comes directly after his participation in the Anzac Day commemorations at Gallipoli, Türkiye, on April 25, where he joined other dignitaries in honoring the legacy of the ANZAC soldiers on the 110th anniversary of the historic landings.

Honoring a Global Spiritual Leader

Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 following a cerebral stroke, is being remembered as a reformative and compassionate figurehead of the Catholic Church. His papacy, which began in March 2013, was marked by a progressive approach to social issues, a firm stance on environmental justice, and advocacy for the marginalized. The funeral will be attended by global dignitaries and religious leaders, underscoring the Pope’s extensive impact on the international stage.

In a public statement, Prime Minister Luxon remarked:

“I will join those at St. Peter's Basilica mourning the loss of Pope Francis, while celebrating his service to the more than one billion Catholics across the world, including almost 450,000 in New Zealand.”

Luxon’s presence will mark the continuation of New Zealand’s longstanding recognition of the Vatican’s role in global diplomacy and spiritual guidance. His attendance reflects not only his personal respect for the pontiff but also a gesture of solidarity with New Zealand's Catholic community.

Global Attendance at the Vatican

The Vatican has confirmed that the funeral will follow traditional ceremonial rites, including the "Ultima commendatio" and "Valedictio"—final prayers for the deceased pope. The event is anticipated to draw massive international attention. Among the key attendees are expected to be Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In keeping with Pope Francis’s known preference for simplicity and humility, the funeral will avoid excessive pageantry. The late pontiff will be buried not in the traditional papal tomb beneath St. Peter's Basilica but at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, reflecting his desire to be closer to the people and to the Virgin Mary, to whom he had a deep devotion.

From Gallipoli to the Vatican: A Schedule of Reflection and Diplomacy

Prime Minister Luxon's journey from Gallipoli to Rome demonstrates a poignant juxtaposition of national remembrance and global religious mourning. Anzac Day holds deep significance for New Zealand and Australia, marking the sacrifice of soldiers who fought at Gallipoli in 1915. Luxon's participation in the dawn service alongside Turkish and Australian officials underlined New Zealand’s enduring commitment to peace, reconciliation, and the honoring of military sacrifice.

His swift transition from the commemorative ceremonies in Türkiye to the Vatican funeral highlights the dual responsibilities of state leadership: honoring the past while engaging in present global affairs.

A Farewell to a Pope of the People

As the world prepares to bid farewell to a spiritual leader who was both beloved and, at times, controversial for his bold reformist stances, Luxon’s presence will symbolize New Zealand’s recognition of Pope Francis's legacy. His voice echoed those of millions globally who viewed the Pope as a transformative figure advocating love, inclusivity, and care for the Earth.

This historic week, therefore, becomes a significant chapter not only in Catholic history but in the broader narrative of global unity and remembrance. Prime Minister Luxon’s involvement underscores New Zealand’s position as a respectful and engaged player on the world stage.