Juice Seller Confused for Terror Attack Victim: A Case of Mistaken Identity

In a case of mistaken identity, Santosh Jagdale, a juice seller from Sangli, found himself overwhelmed with calls after being confused with a namesake who died in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jagdale was at the attack site an hour before the incident, which killed at least 26 tourists. The timing of his departure proved fortuitous, sparing him and his companions from the tragedy.

Local BJP MLA Sudhir Gadgil assured concerned callers of Jagdale's safety, emphasizing the victim hailed from Pune, not Sangli. Meanwhile, Jagdale struggles to secure a flight home amid the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)