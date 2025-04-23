Punjab's Vigil: Security Heightened Post Pahalgam Attack

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has organized a high-level security meeting to review the state's preparedness.

The meeting, to be held at the Chief Minister's residence, will see the convergence of top police and civil administration officials. These discussions are crucial as Punjab remains on high alert.

The attack in Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, mainly tourists, underscores the urgent need for heightened security to prevent such tragedies in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)