Punjab's Vigil: Security Heightened Post Pahalgam Attack
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a top-level security meeting following the Pahalgam terror attack. This meeting, involving senior police and civil officials, aims to assess security measures. The attack in J-K, which claimed 26 lives, has put Punjab on high alert to prevent similar incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has organized a high-level security meeting to review the state's preparedness.
The meeting, to be held at the Chief Minister's residence, will see the convergence of top police and civil administration officials. These discussions are crucial as Punjab remains on high alert.
The attack in Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, mainly tourists, underscores the urgent need for heightened security to prevent such tragedies in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- security
- meeting
- Pahalgam
- attack
- Bhagwant Mann
- tourists
- high alert
- police
- civil administration
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI gets a shield: Blockchain-based defense fights data poisoning attacks
Panic in Punjab: BJP Leader's Residence Hit by Suspected Grenade Attack
Grenade Attack Sparks Tensions Over Punjab's Law and Order
Shocking Stabbing in Public: Teen Survives Brutal Attack
Grenade Attack Rocks Residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar