Czech Soldiers Face Trial Over Afghan Detainee's Death

Four Czech soldiers are facing legal proceedings after being accused of crimes related to the death of an Afghan soldier, Wahidullah Khan, during a 2018 detention incident, Czech prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

The soldiers, part of the 601st special operations forces group, face serious charges, such as extortion and failure to provide aid. Convictions could result in life sentences. The Czech state attorney's office is withholding their identities. A defense lawyer argues for their innocence due to insufficient evidence.

This case dates back to an event at the Shindand base in Afghanistan, where Khan allegedly died following aggressive detention practices by U.S. and Czech forces. The situation marks another chapter in the Czech army's lengthy involvement in Afghanistan from 2002 to 2021.

