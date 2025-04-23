Ukraine Pursues Peace: Talks in London Target Ceasefire

In a significant effort to establish peace, Ukraine is conducting high-level talks in London aimed at achieving a 'full and unconditional ceasefire.' These negotiations represent a critical first step towards a broader peace initiative.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, announced the discussions on social media, underscoring the importance of these talks in the ongoing quest for lasting peace in the region.

The Ukrainian delegation, including Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, has already arrived in London, signaling the nation's commitment to resolving the conflict through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)