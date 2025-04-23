Tragedy in Kashmiri Paradise: Deadly Attack Rocks Tourist Haven

A deadly attack by suspected militants at a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 individuals and left 17 injured. The incident has sent shockwaves across the region and heightened security measures.

The attack took place in Baisaran valley, often likened to a mini-Switzerland for its picturesque landscape, drawing tourists, especially during the spring. The assault disrupted the peak tourist season, with around 1,000 individuals present at the site.

The 'Kashmir Resistance' group claimed responsibility, citing demographic changes as their motive. In response, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have intensified efforts to capture the attackers, while urgent measures are underway to aid departing tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)